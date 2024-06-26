Just: Atiku Abubakar Departs Nigeria For Europe

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has departed Nigeria for Europ on a business trip.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

The statement read: “Nigeria’s leading opposition figure and former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has embarked on a business trip to Europe. The former Vice President departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 11 AM on Wednesday, the 26th of June, 2024 for his first port of call.

“He was accompanied to the airport by family members, friends, and associates.

Advertisement

“This morning, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar proceeded on a short foreign business trip. He will be back in the country soon.”

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, had voiced his concern over the increasing tendency of state governments to interfere with the processes of installing traditional leaders.

Atiku emphasized that traditional institutions must be safeguarded from state government excesses.

Advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday via his X handle, he highlighted the destabilizing effects of state interference on community peace and order.

He advocated for constitutional reforms to formally recognize traditional institutions and clearly define their roles.

Atiku stated, “Recent trends show state governments increasingly distorting the process of enthroning traditional leaders. This issue is evident across the country.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While acknowledging that traditional rulership falls under state jurisdiction via local authorities, Atiku stressed that these institutions are integral to governance and should be protected from state arbitrariness.

He warned that instability in the ascension of traditional rulers could undermine community peace and order.