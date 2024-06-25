We Must Protect, Preserve Traditional Institutions – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced his concern over the increasing tendency of state governments to interfere with the processes of installing traditional leaders.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election, emphasized that traditional institutions must be safeguarded from state government excesses.

In a statement on Tuesday via his X handle, he highlighted the destabilizing effects of state interference on community peace and order.

He advocated for constitutional reforms to formally recognize traditional institutions and clearly define their roles.

Atiku stated, “Recent trends show state governments increasingly distorting the process of enthroning traditional leaders. This issue is evident across the country.”

While acknowledging that traditional rulership falls under state jurisdiction via local authorities, Atiku stressed that these institutions are integral to governance and should be protected from state arbitrariness.

He warned that instability in the ascension of traditional rulers could undermine community peace and order.

Despite the current constitution lacking formal recognition for traditional institutions, Atiku noted their significant role in local economic life and security.

He reminded that these institutions were effective governance structures before colonialism and should be preserved.

Atiku called for constitutional reform to not only recognize traditional institutions in the legal framework but also define their responsibilities.

He emphasized that this reform is crucial for addressing terrorism and security challenges at the local level.

The former Vice President wrote: “Recent developments in the country has seen a growing tendency of state governments exerting influence in distorting the modalities of enthroning traditional stools.

“It is a reality that stares us in the face from every corner of the country.

“While it is understandable that the institutions of traditional rulership is in the exclusive purview of the state government, although through the local government authorities, it must be established that traditional institutions constitute a component of our governance structure.

“And thus, traditional institutions must be protected from the arbitrariness of state governments that threaten their stability.

“When the structure of ascension of traditional rulers is unstable, it will become equally difficult to maintain peace and orderliness in communities.

“Although our constitution, in its current format, does not ascribe any recognition to traditional institutions, yet our experiences show clearly that they perform enormous roles in the economic life of their domains, as well as maintenance of peace and security in communities.

“I wish to remind that the traditional institutions formed the governance structures before the advent of the colonialists. And they governed well. Consequently, they are institutions we must protect and preserve and not destroy.

“It is, therefore, on this basis that I lean towards the advocacy that calls for constitutional reform that will not just recognize traditional institutions in our body of laws but also define the responsibilities of their offices.

“This reform is even more important in view of the collective drive to stem the ugly tide of terrorism and sundry security challenges at the local levels.

“In conclusion, I must also appeal to state governors to accord the necessary respect to the offices of traditional institutions. The customs that our traditional rulers represent is the totality of our heritage as a people.”