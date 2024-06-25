Why I’m No Longer Close To Eniola Badmus, Other Colleagues – Funke Akindele Opens Up

Talented Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, has dismissed rumours of a rift with her colleague, Eniola Badmus and other stars in the film industry.

Naija News recalls that Eniola and Funke were very close before the 2023 election and had often shown off their beautiful vacation and fun moments online.

However, in recent times, the duo were rarely seen together or commenting on their social media posts.

In an interview with Arise TV, Funke when asked about her friendship with Eniola Badmus said, “Eniola Badmus cracks me up so much. I love to chill with her. But, we have been so busy with life. Everybody is doing their thing.”

Advertisement

While giving insight into her approach to maintaining friendships in the entertainment industry, the thespian said she has never had serious friends aside from her siblings.

She said, “I think my siblings are my friends. I have people that I’m cordial with, but not serious friendships like that. Because I am always busy with work. And when I am not working, I will be sleeping, watching a movie, chilling with the kids and family.

“I like being in my space. I don’t like going to parties. I run a studio, we film every year and we have movies at cinemas and on streaming platforms including content on Youtube. I’m very busy. So I just get busy with work and my children.

Advertisement

“I have cordial relationships with all my colleagues in the industry. But I love working with some particular people.”