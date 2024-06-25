CHIVIDO2024: Seyi Tinubu, Ogun Governor Arrive Davido’s Wedding

The son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, has arrived at the venue of the ongoing wedding ceremony between award-winning musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner, Chioma Rowland.

Naija News gathered that the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and popular businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, are also at the venue.

Their arrival was disclosed in different videos shared on social media on Tuesday.

This platform had earlier reported that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, alongside ex-governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel are also in attendance.

In a related development, Davido, on Tuesday, reassured the parents of his bride, Chioma Rowland, that he would ensure their daughter is well-respected and protected in their marital journey.

Davido during his wedding in Lagos today, told Chioma’s parents that their daughter would be protected, respected and connected.

The ‘Assurance’ crooner expressed his commitment to Chioma by offering her a promise of “lifetime Insurance.”

In his speech, Davido emphasized, “I assured her a lifetime commitment. I guarantee your daughter will be protected, respected and connected.”

To Chioma’s parents, he lovingly added, “Mummy and daddy, I love you.”

The couple’s wedding has been building up excitement on social media with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 since the duo released their pre-wedding photoshoot.

