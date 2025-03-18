Seyi Tinubu Has Continued To Do What Most Children Of Presidents Have Never Done – Balami

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and youth advocate, Comrade Isaac Balami, has defended Seyi Tinubu against recent criticisms, stating that he deserves recognition rather than condemnation for his selfless contributions to national unity.

Balami argued that unlike many children of past presidents who often distance themselves from the public, Seyi Tinubu has remained committed to uplifting Nigerians through selfless service.

Addressing the media in Abuja on Monday, Balami emphasized that unlike many children of past presidents, Seyi Tinubu has remained down-to-earth, engaging in humanitarian efforts across the country regardless of political or religious affiliations.

The former Spokesperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) described the backlash against Seyi Tinubu’s recent northern tour as politically motivated, insisting that his continuous acts of goodwill should be applauded, not attacked.

According to Balami, instead of being criticized, Seyi Tinubu deserves to be honoured for his commitment to national unity and progress, as well as for extending humanitarian aid across religious and political lines.

Dismissing the backlash over Seyi Tinubu’s visit to the North, Balami stated: “The haters of Nigeria know that what Seyi Tinubu is doing will amount to not just victory for himself, but victory for young people.”

He further argued that before Seyi Tinubu was encouraged to run for office, his patriotic gestures were not seen as offensive. Balami believes Tinubu’s outreach to diverse communities and the less privileged has positioned him as a symbol of peace and unity.

The youth advocate also noted that many Nigerians would be proud to have a child like Seyi Tinubu, stating: “Of course, who is that parent whose prayer is not to have a child who is dedicated to doing the will of God as against doing the will of men?”

Encouraging young politicians and business leaders to follow Seyi Tinubu’s example, Balami added: “Nigerians should rather call on young politicians, local government administrators, and other young entrepreneurs to emulate Seyi Tinubu by supporting individuals who are truly in need and not to discourage this young man.

“Mr Seyi Tinubu had started this Iftar reach-out 10-15 years ago when the father was not the nation’s president. Are some people saying he should quit because the father is the current president? What, therefore, is wrong should the son of the president reach out to those in need or genuinely share some moments with northern Muslims at their quiet and prayerful time?

“The most ridiculous is the insinuation that his gesture was politically motivated. Even if Seyi is doing this for political reasons, what is wrong?

“We know how children of presidents behave. Many won’t come down from their high horses, but Seyi has continued to do what most children of presidents have never done. He is down to earth. So what would Nigerians prefer, a Seyi who parties all around the world or a Seyi who is sensitive to the needs of his people? I’m sure some Nigerians will be happy to see the son of the president partying away in Dubai and all around the world. They will be happy because useful time and resources are being wasted on frivolities. Seyi may have disappointed some persons who have such expectations.”

Balami criticized the tendency to downplay serious issues in Nigeria, warning that emotions often cloud objective judgment.

He further emphasized that many high-profile Nigerians regularly support both Christians and Muslims during religious periods.

He questioned why Seyi Tinubu’s outreach was being singled out, saying: “Today, many prominent Nigerians have made it a culture to always reach out to either Christians or Muslims during their fasting period. As we speak, many top Nigerians have continued to tour the North in support of Muslims who are having quiet and prayerful moments. How is Seyi Tinubu’s tour of the North different?

“Seyi, during the COVID-19 era, shocked the world, with his NGO rendering unimaginable services and supports across the country. Has Seyi’s personality changed simply because his father is the current president?

“I had recounted before how Seyi had, out of his usual magnanimity, released a huge amount of money for the treatment of an Obidient youth who campaigned against his father. He has also supported individuals across party lines, including youths from the PDP and APGA. It’s only a man with a large heart that can assist a ‘traducer.’”

Balami also highlighted Seyi Tinubu’s commitment to diversity in employment, revealing that more than 50% of his staff come from northern Nigeria.

Reaffirming his stance, he said: “In my own view and as stated earlier, Mr Seyi Tinubu deserves a medal and not a death sentence. My prayer is that God should give us ‘Seyis’ in our families.

“My brother Seyi, do not get discouraged because your success, without doubt, is for the good of Nigeria.

“In local parlance, ‘na only tree wey dey produce ripe fruit, people dey stone to pluck.’ In no time, Nigerians will begin to see clearly the fruits in you.

“People wanted you to take the place of God, but you are not God. You have your shortcomings too as a human. But we are optimistic that you will be remembered only for the positive things you have done. Please continue to do what you can do as a human and ignore completely any form of distractions.”

Balami’s remarks come in response to Seyi Tinubu’s recent tour of northern Nigeria, where he engaged in humanitarian activities in solidarity with the Muslim community during Ramadan.