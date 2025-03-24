Angry Youths Loot Seyi Tinubu’s Ramadan Palliative To Northern State

Some angry youths have reportedly looted Ramadan palliative intended for distribution in Gombe State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Seyi has been travelling to northern states, where he participates in Iftar gatherings with local residents and political figures.

During these visits, the President’s son typically inaugurates a Ramadan feeding program aimed at assisting the underprivileged.

This initiative has faced significant backlash on social media, with users expressing a range of opinions and comments.

While some have embraced the initiative, others have criticized it, arguing that the northern region deserves more substantial support than mere palliative measures.

Although Seyi has not yet travelled to other key northern states, reports indicate that his palliative aid has arrived in Gombe State.

In a publication on Monday, Daily Trust claimed to have obtained a video clip showing a group of frustrated youths taking cartons of food items from a truck parked on the roadside.

The youths were seen tossing the items to individuals on the ground, who eagerly gathered and took them away.

The cartons contained various items, including rice, sugar, oil, salt, and pasta.

It was reported that two trucks carrying a total of 3,500 cartons of these items were designated for Gombe.

While the contents of one truck have reportedly been distributed, the other truck was intercepted, and the agitated youths took its contents.

Naija News reports that Seyi’s visits to the northern region have been characterized as part of a Ramadan outreach and the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement initiative. However, many observers perceive these actions as a strategic political manoeuvre aimed at bolstering his father’s influence in the area, where there is growing resistance to his re-election campaign.

There are allegations that individuals who were excluded from the earlier distribution at the state Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) sabotaged the subsequent phase of the program.

The APC, however, has not responded to this situation.

Reacting to the recent development via his Facebook account, the son of the Governor of Bauchi State, Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, condemned Seyi’s initiative, calling for implementing sustainable empowerment programs.

He wrote, “Please when coming to Bauchi for the #RHYE, empower our youths with employment, Keke NAPEP, monies to start a business, ICT infrastructure and training for crypto trading, and so on.

“Please, we, the youths of Bauchi, don’t need rice and food in nylon bags during Ramadan.

“Teach our youths how to fish rather than feed them for one day. They are not beggars.”