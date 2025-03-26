Northerners’ Anger Against Tinubu Now Been Extended To Seyi – Yabagi Sani

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, has expressed that some northerners are angry with President Bola Tinubu over the “unprecedented poverty” experienced in the region since he assumed office.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday, Sani stated that the anger directed at the president is now being transferred to his son, Seyi Tinubu, particularly in light of the latter’s recent philanthropic activities in the North.

When questioned about Seyi Tinubu’s recent trip to the North, where he distributed food during Ramadan, Sani said the backlash against Seyi’s gesture stemmed from the worsening poverty in the region, which many northerners blame on the president.

He said, “Well, you see, the issue is that it’s always difficult to separate, you know, the person from the office. What am I trying to say? Is that president Bola Tinubu as a person today cannot be separated from the office of the president, isn’t it? And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with any member of his family that can contribute to the development of democracy and to making the situation better for the people. You know, they should be denied the opportunity of doing that because I mean blood is thicker than water.

“I mean, it’s the fact that this is in the case of Seyi, like you are saying. It’s my father. So if he succeeds, I have succeeded. If he fails, I have failed. You know, it goes on for everybody. So, but the, I think what people are complaining about is the fact that you have chosen a particular region. You know, and then again you contribute to making that region poorer than it used to be. Because today, the poverty level in the North is is unprecedented. We have never had anybody has ever seen anything like that.”

Sani further explained that while no one should stop members of the president’s family from contributing to national development, the current economic situation in the North has fueled frustration, and some people see Seyi’s philanthropic actions as an extension of the perceived failure of his father’s administration.

He said, “No, the president could be somebody from the North, Southeast, Southwest, or wherever he may be from. The point I’m making is that whoever is in charge is responsible for whatever is happening to the country, especially when you talk about the the the the lot of the people, how the the welfare people have been have been eroded, you know, in the manner that it has been eroded here today. So it is the anger of the North against the horrendous, you know, situations they have found themselves that is now being extended to Seyi. It’s not because Seyi is helping his father because nobody can stop, you know, even there’s no country where you don’t find families coming together to help their own. “

Sani did not criticize Seyi Tinubu for his actions but called for more diplomacy in how they are carried out. “It’s a natural thing for families to come together to help their own. I don’t blame Seyi for what he’s doing,” he said.

However, he pointed out that certain actions, such as singing and dancing during the Ramadan Iftar, were “anti-Islam” and should be avoided.

“What is wrong with Iftar is when you start singing and dancing and engaging in activities that are not in line with the teachings of Islam,” he remarked.