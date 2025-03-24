‘Humiliating, An Insult’ – Former Governor Knocks Seyi Tinubu For Sharing Food In Northern Nigeria

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has sharply condemned the recent visit of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to northern Nigeria, where he distributed food to residents.

Naija News reports that Lamido described the initiative as a “humiliation” and an insult to the people of the region.

Speaking to a gathering in Hausa, Lamido criticized the gesture, suggesting that it was both degrading and politically motivated. He remarked, “You will hear people saying that Arewa is known for bravery and integrity, yet Tinubu is going to Sokoto and Kano, distributing cooked rice to our people.”

According to SaharaReporters, he went on to express his discontent, calling it a “total humiliation” and questioning the appropriateness of such an action as part of good governance.

“Is this how to govern or promote good governance? What Tinubu is doing to the northern people is an insult,” Lamido said.

The former governor further lamented the decline of the region, noting, “Arewa, which produced great leaders like Aminu Kano, Sardauna (Sir Ahmadu Bello), Tafawa Balewa, and many other prominent figures, is now being reduced to a region where people are only given cooked rice.”

Lamido urged the people of the region to unite and resist what he called a deliberate attempt to belittle them.

“It is up to us to unite and resist this humiliation or fold our hands and allow an outsider to come to our region and belittle us,” he added. He also emphasized the importance of standing up for what is right, stating, “If we stay on the right track in this country, no one can ever defeat us.”

Seyi Tinubu’s food distribution initiative, which took place across several northern states including Niger, involved distributing food packages during the Ramadan fasting period. The distributed items, including Danwake—a traditional dish made from bean flour—were packaged in plastic bags featuring images of President Tinubu and his son.

The gesture, however, sparked significant backlash, especially within northern communities. Many residents saw it as an attempt to gain political favour amid the region’s ongoing economic struggles.