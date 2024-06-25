CHIVIDO2024: Obasanjo Arrives Davido, Chioma’s Wedding Venue

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, alongside Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has arrived David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and Chioma Rowland’s wedding venue in Lagos.

Naija News reports that dignitaries and top celebrities are expected to attend this highly anticipated wedding, which is strictly by invitation.

It’s well-known that Davido and Chioma are getting married today, June 25th, 2024. The power couple has been in the headlines recently after releasing their pre-wedding photos.

Meanwhile, Davido, is fully dressed up alongside his groomsmen for his wedding with his wife, Chioma.

The Grammy-nominated singer is excitedly ready to go home with his wife, Chioma. He expressed his excitement, calling it a blessed and great day for him.

In a video, Davido, preparing for his big day with a fresh haircut, he said: “I feel good, the best day of my life, it is a great day and we’re here to receive our wife.”

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was dressed in his usual traditional outfit, was seen in a viral video catching up with Davido, who was also heavily dressed in traditional attire.

Immediately the governor got close to Davido, the “Fall” crooner screamed at the top of his voice saying: “the future president” as he bowed to Adeleke as a sign of respect in line with the Yoruba tradition.

See video of the moment Obasanjo arrived the wedding venue:

