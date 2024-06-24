Transfer Update On Silva, Williams, Kimmich, Nistelrooy, Calvert-Lewin, Minteh, Others

Bayern Munich are interested in a transfer deal with 29-year-old Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva who has a buyout clause worth £50 million, according to Star.

Brighton’s 33-year-old German midfielder Pascal Gross is on the verge of verbally agreeing to a transfer deal with Borussia Dortmund, Sky Sport claimed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may run the danger of getting rid of some of his senior players if the team moves for Athletic Bilbao and Spain’s winger, Nico Williams because of the 21-year-old’s pay demands, the Express reported.

Williams is one of Paris St-Germain’s attacking targets following the departure of 25-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. Chelsea are also interested in him, Teamtalk reported.

Leny Yoro, an 18-year-old French defender, has drawn interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, although he is keen to play for Real Madrid, Marca reported.

Joshua Kimmich, a 29-year-old midfielder for Germany, is still being considered by five clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, should he decide to leave Bayern Munich, Sky Sport claimed.

Adrian, a 37-year-old Spanish goalkeeper for Liverpool, is almost done completing his transfer to Real Sociedad, according to the Mail.

Maximilian Beier, a 21-year-old forward from Germany, has moved from Hoffenheim to Chelsea, Bild reported.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, the former striker for Manchester United, has received an offer to join manager Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

If Newcastle United can reach an agreement to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a 27-year-old English striker at Everton, they intend to sell Callum Wilson, 32, Football Insider claimed.

In an attempt to replace France striker Olivier Giroud, 37, AC Milan has entered the transfer battle to sign Calvert-Lewin, according to the Mail.

Lyon have entered the competition to sign Newcastle’s 19-year-old Gambia winger Yankuba Minteh, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote.

Minteh has reached a personal transfer agreement with one of the numerous teams interested in signing him, the Chronicle claimed.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are now in negotiations with the 20-year-old Dutch defender Lamare Bogarde, Football Insider reported.

An “even better” alternative for the 22-year-old French winger Michael Olise, who is expected to sign with Bayern Munich, is on the way to Crystal Palace, according to Talksport.