Rivers Crisis: Fubara Reverses Revocation Of Ex-Army General’s Property Carried Out By Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has cancelled the revocation of a property owned by former military governor, General Anthony Stephen Ukpo (Rtd).

Naija News understands that the land was initially revoked by the immediate past administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike in a bid to allegedly spite former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to The Whistler, the property in question, Ogeyi Place Hotels, formerly Le Meridien Hotels Limited, is located at Plot 319, GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt

Fubara administration announced the cancellation of the revocation in a newspaper publication, citing that the original revocation was “made in error”.

The decision comes amidst a backdrop of recent political tensions and realignments in Rivers State.

In December 2022, an unconfirmed letter purportedly issued by the Wike-led government to Ogeyi Place Hotels Limited indicated that the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the hotel was revoked for alleged default on ground rent payment.

At the time, Opunabo Inko Taria, former Media Adviser to Governor Wike, criticised the action, suggesting it was a punitive measure against the hotel for hosting a meeting of supporters of Atiku.

The revocation was seen by some as part of Wike’s political maneuvering ahead of the 2023 presidential election.