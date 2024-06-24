New Commissioner Of Police Assumes Duty In Kano Amidst Emirate Tussle

Salman Dogo Garba has taken over as the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, amidst the emirate tussle in the state.

Naija News reports that Garba, upon his assumption of office, assured his readiness to ensure adequate security of lives and property.

Speaking during a farewell ceremony held at the Officers Mess, Bompai Kano, organised in honour of the former Commissioner of Police, Husani Gumel, who was promoted to AIG, the new CP solicited the support and cooperation of the Officers and Men of the Kano Police Command and the general public.

In his remarks, the outgoing CP appreciated the officers and men of the Kano State Command for the tremendous support they accorded to him during his tenure as the CP, stressing that was the reason behind his success in Kano.

AIG Gumel urged Offices and Men to give the new CP all the needed support to enable him to achieve the set objectives.

Naija News understands that the ex-Commissioner of Police in the state recently disobeyed the directive of the state Governor, Abba Yusuf, to evict the dethroned Emir, Ado Bayero, from the Nasarawa palace.

Gumel, rather than evict the emir, provided more security for the safety of the dethroned Emir and Muhammadu Sanusi II.