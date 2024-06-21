Why Police Won’t Evict Ado Bayero – Kano CP Replies Gov Yusuf

The Kano State Police Commissioner, AIG Usaini Gumel, has responded to Governor Abba Yusuf‘s directive on the eviction of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News recalls that Yusuf had on Thursday night, through the State Attorney General And Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi, directed the CP to remove the deposed 15 Emir of Kano from the Nasarawa mini palace where he is staying.

However, Gumel, in an interview with PUNCH on Friday, said obeying Governor Yusuf’s eviction order would be equivalent to jumping the gun.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the same government that gave the order had filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

Advertisement

He said, “The police will not evict the deposed Emir because the same government has filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

“The government is jumping the gun because the same government has filed a case on the eviction order, which is coming up on the 24th of June, 2024. So, if we carry out the order, it is like we are pre-empting the court because we don’t know what will happen at the court.”

While the CP had yet to comply with the governor’s directive, one of Bayero’s supporters, who spoke with the aforementioned publication, confirmed the deposed Emir was still in the mini palace receiving the traditional greetings from some traditional rulers loyal to him.

Advertisement

The supporter also debunked the report that a bulldozer has been stationed at the palace in readiness to demolish the place.

The source said, “Let me tell you, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is still in the mini palace and as I am talking to you now, he is receiving the “traditional greetings” from those loyal to him.

“I heard that there is a rumour going around in some quarters that a bulldozer has been stationed at the Nasarawa mini palace ahead of the demolition. This is a social media propaganda.”

Advertisement