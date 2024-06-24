JUST IN: Court Acquits Senator Konbowei Of Alleged Certificate Forgery

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Apo has acquitted Senator Benson Friday Konbowei (Bayelsa Central), of the charges of certificate forgery.

Konbowei, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was brought before the court on March 26 on a three-count charge, one of which accused him of forging an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Benson has been apprehended over alleged certificate forgery.

Naija News recalls that Konbowei was first arrested in September 2022 by a team of tactical officers from the office of the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force.

Benson was said to have defeated his opponent, Moses Cleopas, by polling 110 votes to emerge as the party’s standard bearer during the PDP primaries.

Cleopas, however, did not agree with the processes before and during the primaries.

The politician dragged Benson before the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, accusing him of submitting forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Police operatives later stormed Yenagoa and whisked Konbowei away to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where his statement was taken.

In the latest ruling on the alleged certificate forgery against the politician, Justice Christopher Oba of the High Court in FCT discharged Konbowei and dismissed the charge after the prosecuting lawyer, Reuben Egwuaba, requested to discontinue the prosecution.

During the court session on Monday, Egwuaba informed the court that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who had given him permission to prosecute the case, had withdrawn the permission and instructed him to withdraw the charge.

The defence lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN), along with his team including Gordy Uche (SAN), representing the Senator, did not oppose the application to withdraw the charge.

Although Uche requested for the charge to be dismissed, Justice Oba decided to simply strike out the charge.