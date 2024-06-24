‘If You Get Involved In Kano Emirate Tussle, You Will Get Burnt’ – Yusuf Warns FG

A former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, has warned the Federal Government and security agencies against meddling in the Kano State emirate tussle.

Naija News reports that Yusuf, in an interview with ARISE TV, said the ongoing crisis is between ‘blood brothers’, and anyone who gets involved will be hurt.

Yusuf noted that the timing of the scuttle is suspect as it is a huge distraction from the real issues occurring around Nigeria, adding that many citizens of Kano are unconcerned about the issue and are not getting involved in violence.

He said, “So on the Kano tussle, for us out here, we’re very circumspect about discussing the Kano issue, not only because it is before the courts of law, but this is a fight between brothers, blood brothers. Kano Emirate has been around for over 1000 years. So for us, we are starting to see the circus playing out in Kano, and we just hope it gets sorted out. Kano politics is not politics anywhere, so the federal government and the state governments need to be mature and do it right, and even security agencies. We should not meddle with Kano and allow the process to go through.

“But this is a fight between brothers and if you get involved, you get burnt. But for us, this, what we see is another big distraction, it’s a huge distraction, just like the change in national anthem. The timing is suspect. Our people are suffering. Millions go to bed hungry with no certainty of having anything to eat when they wake up. But here we are, Emirs that have never known what poverty is fighting it out. So please, Nigerians and people in Kano are not in the mood for all of this, and I applaud the maturity of people of Kano and elders, and they are going about their mind and minding their own business and not getting involved in any violence.

“The leadership, the government- both state and federal- need to be mature and handle this properly, and that’s all I’ll have to say.”