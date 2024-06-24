Buhari Sympathizes With Shettima Over Death Of Mother-in-law

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has sympathized with incumbent Vice-President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, and his family over the demise of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir.

Naija News reported earlier that Albishir, mother of Nana Shettima, passed away at the age of 69 in Kano on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness.

The sad development was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the VP’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to Buhari on media and publicity, the former president expressed his profound condolences to Shettima, urging him to stay determined in the face of these challenging circumstances.

The statement reads: “As condolences pour in from leaders across the country for Vice President Kashim Shettima after the demise of his mother-in-law, Maryam Abubakar Albishir, the former President, Muhammadu Buhari seized the moment of their meeting on Monday in Katsina to express his deepest sympathies.”

“The death of Hajiya Maryam, the mother of the Vice President’s wife, Hajiya Nana, was extremely sad, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the Vice President and his family at this challenging time.”

“He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest,” Buhari prayed for the bereaved family.