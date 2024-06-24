JUST IN: VP Shettima Loses Mother-In-Law

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s mother-in-law, Maryam Abubakar-Albishir, passed away in Kano on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness.

The announcement was made by the vice president’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement released on Monday in Abuja.

Nkwocha mentioned that the deceased, who is the mother of the vice president’s wife, Nana Shettima, will be buried on Monday afternoon in Kano, following Islamic customs.

He also highlighted that the deceased was recognized as a compassionate and generous mother within her community, as well as a devout Muslim.

Nkwocha, “She was respected for her wisdom, compassion, and dedication to charitable causes.

“Many remember her as a source of guidance and support, both within her family and in the wider community in Kano.

“The nation extends its condolences to Vice-President Shettima, Mrs Nana Shettima, and their family during this difficult time, while appreciating the life and legacy of the late Hajiya Maryam Albishir.”

In other news, Shettima reiterated the incumbent government’s dedication to fostering economic growth and progress in the North East region.

Naija News reports that Shettima made this declaration on Wednesday, June 19, during the inauguration ceremony for the new North East Development Commission (NEDC) headquarters in Maiduguri.

Shettima highlighted the critical role of togetherness in rebuilding and influencing the story of the North-East area.

He pointed out that the ceremony showcased President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s pledge and dedication to the region, emphasizing its importance to the country.

“This institution embodies our collective resolve to transform the narrative of this region, one marred by despair and devastation, to one defined by renewal and triumph,” he said.

The Vice President said the ceremony of laying the foundation was seen as a stride towards carrying out President Tinubu’s pledge to focus on projects that protect the needs of the North East.

In his remark, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who also leads the Northern States Governors Forum, commended Vice President Shettima for rallying backing for the effective functioning of the NEDC.

Yahaya urged leaders of states and other parties from the North East to collaborate on meeting the objectives of the NEDC.

He expressed sorrow over the severe impacts of the Boko Haram insurgency, noting that it had erased 50 years of progress in the North East.

“We need to work hard to recover the lost ground, and with Vice President Shettima’s motivation and support, we can achieve that,” he added.