Tinubu Committed To North East’s Economic Revival – Says Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has reiterated the government’s dedication to fostering economic growth and progress in the North East region.

Naija News reports that Shettima made this declaration on Wednesday, June 19, during the inauguration ceremony for the new North East Development Commission (NEDC) headquarters in Maiduguri.

Shettima highlighted the critical role of togetherness in rebuilding and influencing the story of the North-East area.

He pointed out that the ceremony showcased President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s pledge and dedication to the region, emphasizing its importance to the country.

Advertisement

“This institution embodies our collective resolve to transform the narrative of this region-from one marred by despair and devastation, to one defined by renewal and triumph,” he said.

The Vice President said the ceremony of laying the foundation was seen as a stride towards carrying out President Tinubu’s pledge to focus on projects that protect the needs of the North East.

In his remark, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who also leads the Northern States Governors Forum, commended Vice President Shettima for rallying backing for the effective functioning of the NEDC.

Advertisement

Yahaya urged leaders of states and other parties from the North East to collaborate on meeting the objectives of the NEDC.

He expressed sorrow over the severe impacts of the Boko Haram insurgency, noting that it had erased 50 years of progress in the North East.

“We need to work hard to recover the lost ground, and with Vice President Shettima’s motivation and support, we can achieve that,” he added.

Advertisement