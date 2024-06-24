Bring Evidence To Show Alia Is Planning To Cripple Ortom’s Investment – Benue Govt Replies Group

The Benue State Government has denied allegations claiming that Governor Hyacinth Alia is planning to cripple the investment of his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, in the state.

Naija News understands that a group known as Defenders of Democracy claimed that Alia plans on raiding and shutting down all companies under Oracle Business Limited by raising spurious allegations.

Oracle enterprise was founded by the former governor.

Reacting to the allegation, the Technical Adviser to Governor Alia on Media Publicity and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, stated that crippling businesses contrasted with Alia’s push to encourage small-scale enterprises.

He urged the group to provide evidence that the governor was planning to sabotage his predecessor’s investment.

Speaking to newsmen, he said, “If they say the governor is trying to cripple the business of the ex-governor let them bring evidence and documents because the government doesn’t work with declaration but papers.

“They are only throwing stones from every angle there’s no truth. The governor is trying to encourage small-scale enterprises to spring up and existing ones to thrive to boost the economy of the state.

“Why will it want to cripple another business that is already adding value to the economy.

“But if peradventure the governor discovers that there were misappropriation of funds and discrepancies in the cause of governance he can call for an inquiry. The governor doesn’t go after personal things, he cares about the administration of the state.

“If you are a past governor or past administration and you misappropriated funds, the governor will definitely ask you where those funds are because we must hold everyone accountable; the country is even asking for accountability.

“If for instance the former governor is using part of his business to siphon money from government to that area (his business) and money was traced to those accounts, of course, we will chase it to those accounts.”