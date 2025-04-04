Gunmen Attack Benue Links Bus, Kill Driver, Kidnap Passengers

A tragic incident occurred in Ikobi, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Thursday night when gunmen hijacked a fully loaded Benue Links bus, killing the driver and abducting all passengers on board.

Eyewitnesses revealed to Daily Post that the attackers ambushed the vehicle along the highway, fatally shooting the driver before leading the passengers into the bush. However, a toddler was reportedly left behind by the kidnappers.

Although security agencies have been alerted, authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Efforts are reportedly underway to track the victims’ whereabouts.

Reacting to the attack, the president of the Ochetoha K’Idoma youth wing, Mike Magaji, expressed frustration over what he described as government inaction in addressing insecurity in the state.

“It is heartbreaking that our people continue to live in fear while the government remains silent. How many more lives must be lost before decisive action is taken?” Magaji stated.

He also criticized Governor Hyacinth Alia’s recent visit to Otukpo, saying it lacked any substantial measures to tackle the crisis.

“The governor’s visit to Otukpo was a disappointment. Our people expected leadership, not vague reassurances. We need a clear plan to end these attacks.

“The government must rise up to its responsibilities. We cannot continue to mourn our people daily while those in power look the other way,” he added.

When contacted, the Benue Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, stated that she was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.