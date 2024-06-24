Adamawa Gov, Fintiri Gets Nomination For Infrastructure Development Award

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has been nominated once again for the esteemed Infrastructure Development Award, in recognition of his exceptional accomplishments in transforming the state’s infrastructure.

The nomination, announced in a press statement on Monday by Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, highlights Governor Fintiri’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing critical sectors such as roads, bridges, healthcare, education, and water supply.

The press release stated that as a result of Fintiri’s efforts, Adamawa State has experienced unprecedented growth and development.

The Infrastructure Development Award, organized by The Best Strategic Media and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, aims to honour exceptional leaders who have demonstrated a strong dedication to infrastructure development and have significantly improved the lives of their citizens.

Governor Fintiri expressed his gratitude for the recognition, considering it a “perfect Sallah present,” and dedicated the nomination to the people of Adamawa State.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue the ongoing infrastructure revolution in the state, with the goal of making Adamawa a role model for infrastructure development in Nigeria.

The award will be presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on July 6th at the State House in Abuja, acknowledging Governor Fintiri’s outstanding contributions to infrastructure development.