Boko Haram Launch Fresh Attack In Adamawa

A contingent of heavily armed Boko Haram militants reportedly executed a nighttime assault on Kwapre and adjacent villages within the New Yadul District of Hong Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

Reports obtained by Naija News indicated that the attack happened around 7:30 PM on Tuesday, February 25, and continued into the early hours of the following day, resulting in significant devastation.

According to Daily Trust, residents reported that places of worship, educational institutions, residential properties, and commercial establishments were set ablaze, with valuables worth millions of naira being stolen.

The village chief of Kwapre, Joel Kulaha, along with Abalis Jawaja, the village chief of King, recounted how the insurgents invaded the communities, igniting fires and seizing possessions.

Fortunately, they noted that no casualties occurred during the attack, as the community members, alerted by the rising threat, evacuated their homes prior to the arrival of the assailants.

“We escaped with our lives, but everything we own is gone,” Kulaha lamented, describing the chaos that unfolded.

Military forces based in the vicinity of Garaha reacted to the assault during the early hours, confronting the insurgents and compelling them to withdraw.

Nevertheless, local residents indicated that the military’s response was delayed, resulting in extensive devastation that has rendered the villages in a state of disarray.

The media reported that attempts to contact the spokesperson for the 23 Army Brigade, A. S. Adewunmi, were unsuccessful, as he did not answer phone calls or text messages by the time of filing this report.