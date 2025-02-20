Gov Fintiri Strips Atiku, Haruna, Others Of Traditional Titles

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has revoked the traditional titles held by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor Boni Haruna.

The Governor also revoked his own traditional title as part of the restructuring of emirates in Adamawa State.

Naija News reports Governor Fintiri made this known during the coronation of the newly installed Chief of Madagali.

He noted that the traditional titles previously conferred under the old jurisdictions were no longer valid, and all District Heads must now align with the newly created emirates and chiefdoms.

It is understood that based on the directive which affects titles originally bestowed under the Adamawa and Mubi emirates, Fintiri relinquishes his title of Sarki Yaki Mubi, Atiku loses his position as Waziri Adamawa, while Haruna forfeits Makama Mubi.

The Governor however, noted that the Lamido of Adamawa could submit Atiku’s and others’ names for reconsideration, but any reappointment would require his final approval.

He also directed traditional councils in the newly formed emirates to propose fresh titles for approval in accordance with customary laws.

Meanwhile, Rotimi Osuntola, Chief of Staff to the Alaafin-designate, Akeem Owoade, has dismissed claims that any obstacle stands in the way of Owoade’s coronation as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, scheduled for April 5, 2025.

Naija News reports that the Oyo State Government has already set the coronation venue at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, and it inaugurated a 25-member committee headed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Demola Ojo, to oversee the ceremony’s coordination.

Owoade had previously received his staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde on January 13, 2025. However, some of his co-contestants, including Lukman Gbadegesin and Ismail Owoade, have continued to challenge his selection, calling the process “unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid, null, and void.”