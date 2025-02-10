Adamawa Govt Dismisses Ex-REC Hudu Ari’s Claim On Binani’s Victory

The Adamawa State Government has dismissed as false the recent claim by sacked Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, that Senator Aisha Binani won the 2023 governorship election in the state.

In a statement released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Solomon Kumangar, described Ari’s assertion as “a desperate attempt to rewrite history.”

Naija News reports that Kumangar stressed that the former REC lacked the legal authority to announce election results, noting that his actions in April 2023 were a clear violation of the Electoral Act.

“The provisions of the Electoral Act are clear—only a returning officer, an ad-hoc staff of INEC, can announce election results. Hudu Ari’s claim is nothing but a desperate attempt to distort facts,” Kumangar stated.

He further accused Ari of failing to provide any verifiable proof to back his claims, adding that the ex-REC’s actions had already been discredited by INEC and were under legal scrutiny.

The Adamawa government also recalled how Hudu Ari was caught on tape soliciting support for a candidate, falsely claiming that he had “directives from above” to declare Binani as the winner.

“Hudu was caught on tape soliciting support for a candidate and falsely claiming he had directives from above. Yet, he has failed to provide any evidence backing his illegal declaration,” the statement read.

The government reminded the public that INEC had overturned Ari’s illegal declaration and affirmed that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri won the election.

Describing Ari as a fugitive, Kumangar urged the former REC to stop spreading falsehoods and instead present himself in court to defend his actions.

“Rather than spreading falsehood, Hudu should present himself before the court. If he truly believes in his claims, he has an opportunity to prove them legally,” the statement added.

Ari currently faces multiple legal charges at the Adamawa State High Court, including alleged misconduct, abuse of office, and illegal electoral interference.

The Federal Government had ordered his arrest and prosecution following widespread condemnation of his controversial election-day pronouncement.

Despite this, Ari has remained in hiding, fueling speculations that he is evading justice.

In April 2023, Ari illegally declared Binani of the APC winner of the Adamawa governorship election while results were still being collated.

His declaration was swiftly annulled by INEC, which later announced Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP as the rightful winner.