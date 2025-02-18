FG Breaks 35-year-old Jinx, Commissions NDLEA Barracks [Photos]

The Federal Government has commissioned the first-ever barracks for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yola, Adamawa State, 35 years after the agency’s establishment.

In a statement to Naija News on Tuesday, NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the facility will provide both office spaces and residential accommodation for NDLEA personnel.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on February 18, 2025, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, described the barracks as a critical investment in human capital and a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of NDLEA officers and their families.

He emphasized that the facility symbolizes the administration’s resolve to create a secure and dignified environment for those fighting against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

“The role of NDLEA in our society cannot be overstated. This barracks is more than a place of residence; it is a fortress of resilience and a beacon of hope for our nation’s future,” Fagbemi said, urging NDLEA personnel to remain dedicated to their duties.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the project, and praised President Tinubu for seeing it to completion.

Special recognition was given to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State for his support, as well as the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), highlighted the significance of the project, noting that many NDLEA officers have been exposed to risks due to the absence of secure accommodation, with some even losing their lives.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for supporting the NDLEA’s mandate under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Situated on an 18-hectare site in Kwanan Waya, the Yola Barracks comprises modern office buildings, a detention facility, exhibit rooms, watchtowers, and operational pavilions.

Residential accommodations include 80 one-bedroom flats, 120 two-bedroom semi-detached flats, and 60 three-bedroom semi-detached flats, along with auxiliary facilities such as a parade ground, parking spaces, and a generator house.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri commended all stakeholders involved, emphasizing that the project is a testament to the nation’s resolve to protect its youth and ensure peace and stability.

National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by AIG Rex Dundun, lauded NDLEA personnel for their dedication and urged them to continue demonstrating resilience and professionalism.

Senate Committee Chairman on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, and House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Narcotic Drugs, Hon. Abass Adigun, also praised the project, highlighting its importance for staff motivation and operational efficiency.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, members of the National Assembly from Adamawa State, and first-class traditional rulers from across the state.

Photos from the event: