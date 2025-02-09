Dismissed Adamawa REC Swears By The Quran, Insists Election Decision Was Justified

Dismissed Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has reaffirmed his stance on the 2023 governorship election, swearing by the Holy Quran that his actions were guided by truth and fairness.

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi, Ari insisted that Aisha Binani rightfully won the election against Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the tribunal of ignoring crucial evidence.

He alleged that INEC and the tribunal refused to consider his evidence and dismissed his claims without granting him a fair hearing.

Despite his dismissal, Ari maintained that he had no regrets and would make the same decision again.

Allegations of Unfair Treatment

Ari maintained that he had substantial proof to support his position but was never invited to testify.

Displaying documents he claimed were authentic result sheets, he expressed frustration over the handling of the case.

“The dismissal is not my problem. The civil service is governed by civil service rules, procedures, and services. In law, there is what we call the golden rule of natural justice which says that you must be heard. Even God will never punish anybody without sending the messages, the prophets, and the scriptures.”

He further questioned the tribunal’s decision to disregard his evidence, stating, “The refusal of INEC to collect my letters and then the tribunal said they are not using my evidence. Even as an ordinary judge, what do you say to that?”

Swearing by the Quran and Claims of Electoral Manipulation

Holding a copy of the Holy Quran, Ari swore by his faith, insisting that the principles of truth and justice guided his actions. “Wallahi, whatever I do, I do it within the bounds of the Quran. We have to remember the last day.”

He also alleged that some INEC officials were compromised, threatened, and even assaulted during the 2023 elections, which, in his view, tainted the integrity of the electoral process.

Unapologetic Stance and Future Plans

Despite the controversy surrounding his actions, Ari stood by his decision to declare Aisha Binani the election winner, maintaining that she rightfully defeated Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

“I can even announce it now, she won the election against Fintiri,” he declared.