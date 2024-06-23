No Spirit Or Man Can Divide Nigeria – Olumba Olumba Sends Warning To Agitators

The founder and spiritual head of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, has said that Nigeria will never be divided.

He stated this at the end of the weeklong anniversary celebration of the Men’s Fellowship, an arm of his spiritual organization.

He warned those pushing for the division of the country to stop, adding that no force will succeed in dismembering the country.

The clergyman insisted that Nigeria is in the abode of God Almighty.

He insisted that God is already perfecting his will for Nigeria.

According to him “Let all spirits, angels, and men, even those in political authority, know that Nigeria is the abode of God Almighty.

“No spirit, angel, or man can divide this country.

“All those agitating for division or fanning the embers of disunity in this country should be aware that this is the time when God is perfecting His will for the country.”

He disclosed that a lasting solution to the issues of disunity facing the country is in God’s plan.

Speaking further, he cautioned the country’s leaders to be selfless, avoid issues that can cause disunity, and promote love and forgiveness among themselves.

