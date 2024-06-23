New Minimum Wage: FG Chasing Rats While People’s Houses Are Burning – Kenneth Okonkwo

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is difficult to understand.

He expressed his confusion while reacting to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)’s new minimum wage demand.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard, the barrister lamented over the persistent squandering that has characterised the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He urged the president to find a solution to the NLC new minimum wage demand.

Advertisement

Speaking after receiving an award at the 5th edition of the African Illustrious Son Award in Lagos, Okonkwo wondered why the government would say NLC’s demands were unaffordable,

According to him, the NLC ₦250,000 demand was reasonable and objective.

He said, “The NLC did not bring about the policy causing this hardship in Nigeria. Nigeria has money, materials, and men, but we have incompetent and corrupt leaders. NLC and its workers should not be made to pay the price. How can one become an elected government official and instantly become a billionaire, while NLC members have been working for years?

Advertisement

“Now they want to start vandalizing the pension fund. These people have borrowed and squandered all the money, and now they want to vandalize the pension fund to buy private jets. No, the NLC demand is very reasonable and objective. If the government claims it is unaffordable, they should provide something reasonable enough for them.

“The federal government needs to change its policies. Let the security and welfare of the people be their central focus in planning, not selfishness and greed to satisfy their gluttonous appetite. This government must elevate the love of the country far above their love of capacity.

“The federal government is chasing rats while people’s houses are burning. It is very sad that while someone’s house is burning, you are chasing a rat. You are talking about a presidential jet when you removed the subsidy. Was this what you promised Nigerians? To buy a presidential jet? You have borrowed N17 billion in a year to buy a presidential jet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You have used N6 billion to build a car park for the national assembly members, N21 billion to build a house for a VP who already has a house. Former VP Osinbajo said he did not need that house because the VP house was good enough, yet you spent N21 billion within a year.

“You spend $20 billion on the house of your chief of staff, give billions to your wife, and then tell people you can’t pay them ₦62,000 or will pay them ₦62,000 as minimum wage when you use more than ₦50,000 to fuel your car. This government is incomprehensible. ₦2,000 for a dollar, right in your regime, after removing the subsidy.”