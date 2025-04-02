NNPCL Welcomes Ojulari As New GCEO, Bids Kyari Farewell

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has officially welcomed Bayo Ojulari as its newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), alongside the reconstituted Board of Directors.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu announced Ojulari’s appointment in the early hours of Wednesday, replacing Mele Kyari while simultaneously restructuring the company’s leadership.

This move, effective from April 2, 2025, is part of a broader initiative aimed at improving NNPCL’s operational performance and boosting investor confidence in the company.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu exercised his authority under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to implement the leadership transition.

The decision is intended to enhance NNPCL’s commercial viability and efficiency.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, NNPCL’s spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, expressed gratitude to Kyari and the outgoing board members for their dedication and service to the company.

“We extend our profound appreciation to the outgoing GCEO, Mr Mele Kyari, and the former Board Members for their selfless and dedicated service to the company and to the nation.

“Mr Kyari’s leadership and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on NNPC Ltd., and we are sincerely grateful for his outstanding contributions.

“We wish him and all departing Board Members continued success and fulfilment in their future endeavours,” the statement read.