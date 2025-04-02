Full List Of New NNPC Limited Board Members

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited board, marking a significant change in leadership by removing Chief Pius Akinyelure as chairman and Mele Kyari as the group chief executive officer (CEO).

A statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the changes.

Naija News reports that the statement outlined that the decision also involved the removal of all other board members appointed alongside Akinyelure and Kyari in November 2023.

The President appointed Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new Group CEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as the non-executive chairman of the reconstituted board.

Here is the list of the new NNPC Limited board members:

1. Ahmadu Musa Kida – Non-Executive Chairman

2. Bashir Bayo Ojulari – Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO)

3. Adedapo Segun – Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

4. Bello Rabiu – Non-Executive Director (North West)

5. Yusuf Usman – Non-Executive Director (North East)

6. Babs Omotowa – Non-Executive Director (North Central)

7. Austin Avuru – Non-Executive Director (South-South)

8. David Ige – Non-Executive Director (South West)

9. Henry Obih – Non-Executive Director (South East)

10. Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya – Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance

11. Aminu Said Ahmed – Representative of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources