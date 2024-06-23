Davido Invites Pinnick To Wedding Despite Former Legal Battle

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Davido has invited former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick to his wedding despite their former legal battle.

It seems that the duo might have put their misunderstanding behind them and are now friends.

Recall that Pinnick on October 31, 2023 filed a lawsuit against Davido for breach of contract.

He claimed that the singer failed to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again’ event on October 6, 2023.

Advertisement

David later reached an agreement with Pinnick and agreed to perform at the Delta concert.

In a fresh development, David and his wife Chioma have visited Pinnick’s home to invite him to their wedding.

This development comes few hours to the couple’s union.

Advertisement

Pinnick’s wife, Julie Pinnick made the disclosure via TikTok.

She emphasized the power of love in fostering reconciliation.

She wrote, “David and Chioma came to our house to personally invite my family to their marriage ceremony. I was thrilled to meet Chioma for the first time; she is such a beautiful girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Let love lead. Wishing Davido and Chioma a beautiful future together forever.”

Naija News reports that Davido had two weeks ago announced that he and Chioma would have their wedding on June 25, in Lagos.