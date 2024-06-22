Emirate Tussle: Bayero Is Living In ‘Graveyard’ Not Palace – Kano Govt

The Kano State Government has disclosed that the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, is living in a ‘graveyard’ and not a mini palace in Nasarawa, as widely reported in the media.

Naija News reports that the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano, Sanusi Bature, made this known in an interview with Arise TV.

Speaking on the eviction notice given to Bayero to vacate the Nasawara mini palace, Bature said the place is a ‘graveyard’ for emirs, which also serves other purposes and would require renovation.

Bature expressed concerns over the safety of Bayero staying in the place, adding that the state government want to renovate it and use it for its original purpose.

He said, “The Nasawara palace we have talking about is not a palace. It’s actually a cemetery for late Emirs of Kano, not a palace. Another part of it is used as a guest house for very important visitors of the palace. It is where the Emir used to rest for a short while when he’s coming back from an annual festival during the Sallah celebration.

“Aminu is living in a graveyard. He forced himself into that property. We want to renovate it so it can be used for its original purpose and for Bayero’s safety from the defective structure.”

On the legal matters surrounding the emirate, Yusuf’s spokesman said, “We have filed an appeal at the high court and will pursue this case rigorously. It’s a fight to finish.”

Bature affirmed the reinstatement of Sanusi II as Emir, adding that “Emir Sanusi, the second, was duly reinstated under the law that unified Kano under one emirate.”