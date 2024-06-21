Police Ban Vigilante, Hunters From Security Duties In Kano

The Kano Police Command has ordered all non-state security actors, including vigilante members and hunters, to desist from providing security services in the state.

The directive was issued yesterday in a statement by the Kano Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa.

The Police also reiterated that the ban on public protests, processions, and related unlawful gatherings instituted by the Kano State Government remains in place.

They warned of their resolve to deal with violators of the ban, adding that their sponsors would be promptly identified and sanctioned according to the law.

The police assured that adequate security deployment of personnel have been made, while imploring residents to support the security by providing them with actionable information and intelligence to preserve the peace, detect, arrest, investigate and prosecute the deviants.

Meanwhile, the Kano State government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf, has instructed the Police to remove the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado, from the Nasarawa Palace.

The government said the palace is set to be demolished to allow for a reconstruction and renovation.

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Bichi, gave the order while addressing newsmen at the government house on Thursday.

Dederi submitted that Bayero is trespassing on government property, and the State Commissioner of Police has been ordered to remove him.