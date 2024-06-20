Nigeria News
Breaking: Kano Govt Orders Removal Of Ado Bayero From Nasarawa Palace, To Demolish Building
The Kano State government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf, has instructed the Police to remove the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado, from the Nasarawa Palace.
The government said the palace is set to be demolished to allow for a reconstruction and renovation.
