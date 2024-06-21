Over 200 Chinese Firms Showing Interest To Invest In Nigeria – FG

The Nigerian government has asserted that no fewer than 200 Chinese firms have expressed interest in investing in the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this via a press release issued by his spokesperson, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

In the press release, Tuggar mentioned that the interest was revealed during a China-Nigeria Business Forum in Beijing, China, which took place on Friday, June 21, as part of efforts to greet Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister during his visit to Asia.

Naija News understands that Tuggar is currently on an official visit to China by invitation from his counterpart, Wang Yi.

Advertisement

The forum, organized by both the Nigerian Embassy and Yingke Law Firm, aimed to facilitate greater trade and investment between the two countries, as well as encourage business collaboration to strengthen economic relations.

“Amb. Tuggar emphasized the importance of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and China, highlighting mutual respect and shared developmental goals.

“This event is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Nigeria-China relations. By fostering direct business engagements, we are paving the way for increased bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and innovative collaborations that will benefit both nations.

Advertisement

“Over 200 Chinese companies took part in the event, showing a strong interest in fostering economic collaboration between the two nations,” the press release stated.

As part of his working visit, the Nigerian Minister is expected to partake in several high-level meetings and events, including the inaugural Plenary Session of the Nigeria-China Intergovernmental Committee in Beijing and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian.

“These engagements are expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between Nigeria and China. He is also expected to meet with ECOWAS Ambassadors as well as launch the 4D Cultural Diplomacy Programme of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Embassy of Nigeria,” the statement said.

Advertisement