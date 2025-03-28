BREAKING: 144 People Die, 730 Injured In Myanmar Earthquake

No fewer than 144 individuals have reportedly lost their lives, and over 730 have sustained injuries due to a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale that struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025.

As reported by the military government leader, the significant aftershock registering 6.4 in magnitude was felt, with tremors experienced in both Thailand and China.

Military officials indicated that the earthquake caused buildings to collapse hundreds of miles away in Thailand.

Naija News understands that in the capital city, at least three fatalities have been reported, and authorities are urgently working to rescue 81 individuals believed to be trapped beneath the debris of a high-rise building that was under construction.

Myanmar, one of the least affluent countries in Asia, is grappling with the aftermath of a civil war that erupted following a military coup in 2021. The nation’s fragile infrastructure renders it ill-prepared to handle significant natural disasters.

Large portions of the country are controlled by various militias, complicating efforts to obtain accurate information. Furthermore, the military frequently disrupts communications in areas affected by conflict.

More details shortly…