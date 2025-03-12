Tinubu’s Gov’t To Fill Ambassadorial Vacancies After 18-Month Gap – Sources

Eighteen months after President Bola Tinubu recalled all ambassadors, the federal government has begun the vetting process for their replacements, with an official announcement expected “very soon.”

According to Reuters, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the selection process is underway, with intelligence officials conducting background checks on potential appointees.

The information gathered is being shared with relevant agencies within the presidency and legislature.

President Tinubu recalled all career and non-career ambassadors in September 2023, just six months into his tenure.

Since then, he has appointed consuls-general and chargés d’affaires, but no new ambassadors have been named.

Despite the absence of new appointments, the president has continued to receive letters of credence from foreign diplomats assigned to Nigeria.

The prolonged delay has raised concerns among foreign officials and diplomatic stakeholders over the leadership gap in Nigeria’s missions abroad.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, previously attributed the delay in appointing ambassadors to financial constraints.

A government insider told Reuters that the funding issue “is being resolved” and that “the appointment will be announced very soon.”

Nigeria’s security agencies have started conducting background checks on shortlisted candidates, sharing their findings with key government offices, an intelligence official disclosed.

When approached for comment, a presidency spokesperson redirected inquiries to the foreign affairs ministry, which declined to respond.

The sources requested anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the matter.

A former Nigerian ambassador who previously served in Africa and the United States suggested that Tinubu’s focus on revamping the economy had sidelined foreign policy priorities since his administration began in May 2023.

The federal government has allocated ₦302.4 billion ($198.30 million) for its foreign missions in the 2025 budget.

According to the former diplomat, discussions between Tinubu and certain foreign leaders had raised concerns about the absence of Nigerian ambassadors in their respective countries.

“Assurance had been given that they will soon be appointed,” the former ambassador stated.