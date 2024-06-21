Cholera Death Toll In Lagos Hits 24

The death toll from the Cholera outbreak in Lagos has risen to 24.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his X account today June 21.

He revealed that there are 417 suspected cases of the bacterial disease with 35 confirmed cases so far.

He wrote, “Lagos State Cholera Outbreak Sitiation Report as at 19th of June, 2024

Advertisement

“The situation report lndicates;

“417 suspected cases,

“35 confirmed cases, and

Advertisement

“total of 24 recorded deaths.

“The graphs depict the distribution of cases across the 20 LGAs in the state.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cholera Spreads To Ogun, Kills 62-Year-Old Woman

Meanwhile, a severe outbreak of cholera has hit Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State, resulting in one death and several hospitalizations, amidst a rising toll in Lagos State, where the epidemic has already claimed 21 lives and infected over 400 individuals.

The situation is alarming local authorities and health professionals as they scramble to contain the spread.

In Ijebu-Igbo, the epicentre of the outbreak in Ogun State, a 62-year-old woman succumbed to the disease, which she reportedly contracted while caring for an infected child who is now hospitalized.

According to local reports, five other individuals from the community have been hospitalized due to the outbreak, signalling a worrying escalation in cases.

This is not the first time Ijebu-Igbo has faced such a health crisis. Last year, the community reported 12 deaths and 217 cases, highlighting a recurring challenge in managing cholera outbreaks in the region.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ogun State, Dr. Kunle Ashimi, confirmed the outbreak’s resurgence at a press conference in Abeokuta.

“As of today, cholera has been reported in 30 states, including Ogun State, with at least 30 deaths nationwide. We pray for the souls of the departed,” he stated, underscoring the national scope of the health crisis.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, also affirmed the outbreak’s severity in Ijebu Igbo, stressing the state’s proactive measures to mitigate further spread.

Health authorities are focusing on hygiene education, water sanitation, and quick response strategies to manage and hopefully curb the outbreak.

The health department has issued advisories to the public, urging strict adherence to hygiene practices, the use of clean water, and immediate medical attention for symptoms related to cholera, which include severe dehydration and diarrhoea.

The state is mobilizing resources, including healthcare workers and sanitation facilities, to address the urgent needs of affected communities.