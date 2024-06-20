President Tinubu Returns To Nigeria From South Africa

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, returned to Abuja, Nigeria, after his official visit to South Africa.

Naija News understands the President arrived in Abuja around 5:30 pm after participating in the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in office.

Before departing South Africa, President Tinubu also held a bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa where they discussed challenges being faced by African countries and agreed on the need to collaborate to tackle the challenges.

According to presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu told his South African counterpart that he was delighted with his experience at the event.

Advertisement

“I really enjoyed your speech at the ceremony. I was delighted listening to you. We have lots of issues in common, and we need to work more closely together. It was a good celebration,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

Why I Visited Tinubu – President Ramaphosa Of South Africa Reveals

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has revealed the reason behind his visit to President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria on Thursday.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Ramaphosa visited Tinubu in his hotel room on Thursday after the second term inauguration which took place on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting between the two leaders, the South African president said he visited Tinubu to pay his respects to him for attending his inauguration.

He added that Tinubu’s presence at the inauguration ceremony lifted his spirit and that of South Africans as a whole.

Ramaphosa continued further that he discussed bilateral issues with the Nigerian president.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m honoured and privileged to have President Tinubu attend my inauguration yesterday. It lifted my spirits and that of South Africans as a whole that the President of Africa’s biggest nation will attend our inauguration. I have come to pay my deepest respects to him and also discuss matters that unite both of our countries,” presidential media aide, Dada Olusegun, quoted Ramaphosa to have said after the bilateral talks with Tinubu.