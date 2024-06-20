Why I Visited Tinubu – President Ramaphosa Of South Africa Reveals

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has revealed the reason behind his visit to President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria on Thursday.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Ramaphosa visited Tinubu in his hotel room on Thursday after the second term inauguration which took place on Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting between the two leaders, the South African president said he visited Tinubu to pay his respects to him for attending his ianuguration.

He added that Tinubu’s presence at the inauguration ceremony lifted his spirit and that of South Africans as a whole.

Advertisement

Ramaphosa continued further that he discussed bilateral issues with the Nigerian president.

“I’m honoured and privileged to have President Tinubu attend my inauguration yesterday. It lifted my spirits and that of South Africans as a whole that the President of Africa’s biggest nation will attend our inauguration. I have come to pay my deepest respects to him and also discuss matters that unite both of our countries,” presidential media aide, Dada Olusegun, quoted Ramaphosa to have said after the bilateral talks with Tinubu.

Earlier in a post via his X handle, President Tinubu had also disclosed that his discussion with Ramaphosa focused on strengthening cooperation and enhancing the economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

Advertisement

President Tinubu noted that they intend to work together to address their countries’ challenges through robust trade and economic strategies.