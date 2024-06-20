Tinubu Meets South Africa President, Ramaphosa [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday morning received South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for diplomatic, economic and bilateral talks.

Naija News reports that this is coming less than 24 hours after Ramaphosa was sworn-in for a second term at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony held at the Union Building, Pretoria.

Tinubu’s attendance at the inauguration had drawn reactions back in Nigeria, following what many netizens described as an embarrassing scenario where the South African President allegedly snubbed the Nigerian leader.

But the presidency had debunked claims that Tinubu was snubbed by his South African counterpart during his second-term inauguration ceremony.

In denying the claims, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, released some pictures of Ramaphosa shaking hands with Tinubu during the event in South Africa.

Onanuga took to the X platform where he shared photos of Ramaphosa and Tinubu at the event. He also emphasized in another post that all foreign dignitaries started sitting from the second row during the event, and the same thing happened during Tinubu’s inauguration in 2023.