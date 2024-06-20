Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With South Africa President, Ramaphosa Emerge

President Bola Tinubu and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, have held a bilateral talk following the latter’s swearing-in ceremony.

Naija News reported that the meeting was less than 24 hours after Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second term at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony held at the Union Building, Pretoria.

In a post via his X handle, Tinubu disclosed that their discussion was focused on strengthening cooperation and enhancing the economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

President Tinubu noted that they intend to work together to address their countries’ challenges through robust trade and economic strategies.

The post read, “I had the honor of attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration in Pretoria yesterday, and today I met with him for a bilateral meeting. Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and enhancing the economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

“President Ramaphosa’s warm welcome and dedication to mutual respect and cooperation reflect the depth of our relationship. We intend working together to address our countries’ challenges through robust trade and economic strategies, and I am hopeful that we can lead our nations towards increased prosperity and unity.

“Looking forward to collaborating at this crucial juncture for the progress of our continent.”