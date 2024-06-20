POS Operator Shot Dead In Ekiti

A Point of Sales (POS) operator, simply known as Alfa, has been reportedly shot dead in Ado-Ekiti by yet-to-be-known individuals.

Reports revealed that the POS operator was killed at his shop situated adjacent to the gate of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

Naija News learnt that the assailants, who arrived at the scene on a motorbike, shot Alfa and made away with his money and other valuables.

A customer who was reportedly transacting with Alfa at the time of the incident also sustained some injury.

Alfa, who was well-known in the area, usually displayed bread on his vehicle. His corpse has been deposited at the EKSUTH morgue.

The tragic incident was said to have happened barely two days after a ticketing officer with Okada riders was killed in broad daylight around the area.

Naija News recalls that a few days ago, an angry mob in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State reportedly set a man ablaze for stabbing a female Point of Sale (POS) operator to death.

The incident happened on Monday around the Wukari Yam market, and it is uncertain what led to the man’s action.

Narrating the incident to Vanguard, Chairman of Wukari LGA, Ismaila Dauda, said the 18-year-old POS operator was preparing to write her NECO exams before the unfortunate incident.

Dauda said the residents of the area, who were angered by the man’s actions, pursued and apprehended him before setting him ablaze.

He said, “It is true one young man stabbed a POS operator to death on Monday, June 17. He was pursued, caught, and lynched by a mob.

“It’s a sad and unfortunate incident because the POS operator, who was an 18-year-old girl, was preparing to write her NECO exams before her untimely death.”