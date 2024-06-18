Mob Lynches Man After Stabbing Female POS Operator To Death

An angry mob in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State has set a man ablaze for stabbing a female Point of Sale (POS) operator to death.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Monday around the Wukari Yam market, and it is uncertain what led to the man’s action.

Narrating the incident to Vanguard, Chairman of Wukari LGA, Ismaila Dauda, said the 18-year-old POS operator was preparing to write her NECO exams before the unfortunate incident.

Dauda said the residents of the area, who were angered by the man’s actions, pursued and apprehended him before setting him ablaze.

He said, “It is true one young man stabbed a POS operator to death on Monday, June 17. He was pursued, caught, and lynched by a mob.

“It’s a sad and unfortunate incident because the POS operator, who was an 18-year-old girl, was preparing to write her NECO exams before her untimely death.”

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Gambo Kwache, has also confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a soldier serving under the 14 Brigade Headquarters, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Barrack, Ohafia, Ohafia local government area of Abia State, attached to the 144 Battalion’s Forward Operation Base (FOB) located at Ngwa High School, Abayi, Osisioma local government area has shot himself to death.

According to The Nation, the soldier, a senior non-commissioned soldier Command Sergeant Major (CSM) identified simply as Vitalis took his life in front of the FOB gate.

The reason for committing suicide in front of the army camp has not been known at the time of filing the report as there was no suicide note.

Sources within security agents in the State told the aforementioned publication that a discreet investigation would unravel what could have prompted him to take his life.

According to sources, until the death of the soldier, there was no reported case of domestic violence or work related disciplinary action against him by army authorities at the Battalion or 14 Brigade Headquarters respectively.