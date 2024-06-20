IGP Egbetokun Reacts To Call For His Sack By President Tinubu

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reacted to the calls for him to be sacked by President Bola Tinubu.

The IGP on Thursday, during a meeting with commanders in Abuja, said those calling for his sack are entitled to their opinion and he won’t respond to the calls.

He added that he has no problem with those calling for his sack from office as everyone is entitled to his or her opinion.

Egbetokun, said, “I won’t respond to a call for my removal. Anybody can call for my removal.

Advertisement

“Anybody who doesn’t like me can come out tomorrow and say, remove the IG. That’s not a problem. We are all entitled to our opinion.”

Naija News recalls the Police Force had, in a statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, alleged that the recently released names of successful candidates in the ongoing 2022/23 Police Constables Recruitment Exercise conducted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) were marred with irregularities and corruption.

The force, therefore, rejected the list.

Advertisement

In response to the IGP allegations, the Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission (PSC), urged President Bola Tinubu to dismiss the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, citing alleged interference in the recent recruitment of police constables.