Video: Police Officer ‘Runs Mad’, Shoots Many Died In Calabar

A yet-to-be-identified police officer has reportedly shot many at the Watt business area of Calabar, in Cross River State, on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the police officer, identified to be an inspector, reportedly, stepped out of a nearby police station, with his cocked gun and began shooting.

The video of the incident, uploaded by an 𝕏 account, Official Calabar Gist, showed one of the dead victims on the ground.

The handle disclosed that many marketers were killed by the police officer’s bullet, while others were injured.

“S@D‼️ Happen in Calabar this Sunday morning, an inspector of police ran m@d, open fire openly K!ll$ marketers and some !njured,” the account’s admin captioned the video.

Reacting to the account’s video uploaded, via its 𝕏 handle, the Cross River State Police Command confirmed the incident.

Though the command did not give full detail, but promised to issue a press release on the incident, it disclosed that the inspector had been arrested and was in detention.

However, the police did not comment on the death toll or the name of the officer, neither did the command give the name of the inspector.

“The matter has been handled this morning and the inspector is in detention. A press release will be released in a short while,” the post read.