Full List: IGP Egbetokun Deploys Nine CPs To Commands, 29 CPs To Formations

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate posting of 38 Commissioners of Police to various State Commands and Police Formations.

In a statement on Friday, Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the deployment comprises 9 CPs to key state commands and an additional 29 CPs to various police formations across the country.

The Commissioners of Police deployed to state commands include CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba to Zamfara State, CP Bretet Emmanuel Simon to Taraba State, CP Christopher Ado Emmanuel to Yobe State, CP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin to Cross-River State, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman to Niger State, CP Sani Omolori Aliyu to Bauchi State, CP Bello Shehu to Katsina State, CP Saka Adewale Ajao as Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and CP Ojo Adekimi to Kwara State.

In addition to these State Command appointments, the deployment also includes the posting of 29 CPs to various police formations as part of a broader effort to address rising security challenges and ensure effective policing that is responsive to community needs.

The statement read: “Each CP will be tasked with implementing tailored strategies that reflect the unique requirements of their respective formations, ensuring that policing is both proactive and effective.

“The IGP charges the newly deployed CPs to prioritize their responsibilities in curbing insecurity and misconduct, reinforcing the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to uphold law and order through robust intelligence-led policing. This deployment reflects the dedication of the new Police leadership to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is well-equipped to address the challenges of maintaining peace and security in the country.”