PSC Union Charges Tinubu To Sack IGP Over Alleged Recruitment Controversy

The Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to dismiss the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, citing alleged interference in the recent recruitment of police constables.

The union voiced its concerns during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, where members accused top officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) of tampering with the recruitment list.

Union representatives claimed that some senior officials within the NPF attempted to “smuggle names” into the list of recruits, compromising the integrity of the process.

They also expressed concerns over the state of police training facilities, which they described as inadequate to train new recruits properly.

Advertisement

According to the union, these issues reflect a broader attempt by the NPF to divert attention from their unpreparedness and the dilapidated condition of training infrastructure.

The controversy escalated after the PSC released the names of 10,000 successful candidates from the recent recruitment drive.

However, this list was subsequently rejected by the NPF, which labelled the recruitment process as “fraudulent.”

Advertisement

Naija News understands that the dispute between PSC and NPF over the recruitment of constables is negatively impacting service delivery and the timeline for strengthening the manpower of the security outfit.

Notably, stakeholders have deemed the recent controversy surrounding the recruitment exercise as detrimental, citing its adverse effects on internal security in the country, given the pivotal role of the police in upholding civil authority.