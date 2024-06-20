I Pay My 150 Staff Three To Five Years In Advance – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija reality star and singer, Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney has claimed that he pays his employees, three to five years in advance.

The reality star also disclosed that he currently has 150 people under his employ.

He made the claim while speaking during a recent interview with Echo Room.

Whitemoney explained that he pays his staff members in advance because it saves him the stress of paying monthly.

The host asked, “I heard that you pay staff members a couple of years in advance; five years, three years in advance. Is this true?”

Whitemoney replied, “To be honest, it is. I operate in that system because it helps me take my mind off things. The way I set up my system is because I’m versatile; I do a lot of things and I can easily get carried away. Currently, I have 150 staff members.”

‘My Money Took Me Far Not Fans’ – BBNaija Whitemoney

Meanwhile, Whitemoney, has boasted that his money took him far in the All Stars edition of the BBNaija reality show and not fans.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star cum singer in an interview with YouTuber, Olufemi Daniel, claimed that he only got two per cent of fans’ votes.

According to him, he gave his team money to vote for him before going on the show.

Whitemoney explained that his eviction from the reality TV show was unsurprising because he knew he would not win.

He said, “I wasn’t shocked [when I got evicted] because I knew I wouldn’t win. I was the one who gave money to my team to keep subscribing. My money took me that far. People’s voting was just two per cent, my money took me that far.”