‘Nigerians Will Regret Not Supporting My Music’ – Whitemoney Reveals Genre Of His Music

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney, has said Nigerians will regret not supporting his music career when he eventually becomes accepted internationally.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star cum singer made this known in a recent interview with Echoo Room.

According to Whitemoney, Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, faced a similar fate, and when he became successful, Nigerians tagged him ‘proud’ for not being affordable to Nigerian show promoters.

The singer vowed Nigerian show promoters would also regret not supporting him once he becomes successful globally.

Advertisement

He said, “Nigerian promoters did the same thing they are doing to me to Burna Boy and Davido. They don’t believe in their sounds but when the outsiders [foreigners] are appreciating you, they [Nigerians] would be forced to now believe in you and they will pay times two.

“Nigerian promoters will regret not supporting my music. Your only prayer should be that I shouldn’t make it in this music industry because if I make it, you all will pay.”

Speaking further, Whitemoney said his genre of music is ‘Kumkum’, and he does not have a rival in the music industry.

Advertisement

He added, “I’m a king in my lane. For me, nobody rivals my talent. You’re good in your way but me I am the king. That’s why I have my own genre. I don’t do Afrobeats or highlife. My genre is Kumkum.”